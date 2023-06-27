Springfield man sentenced for fentanyl distribution

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield man appeared in court Tuesday to be sentenced for his role in fentanyl distribution last year.

According to Acting U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Joshua Levy, 25-year-old Christian Camacho was sentenced to six months in prison and three years of supervised release by U.S. District Court Judge Mark G. Mastroianni.

In November 2022, Camacho pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl.

On or about March 30, 2022, officials said that Camacho knowingly possessed 40 grams or more of fentanyl intended for distribution. At the time of his arrest, Camacho was found in possession of more than 129 grams of fentanyl laced with heroin packaged for distribution in more than 8,000 bags, as well as $14,282 in cash.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Todd E. Newhouse of Levy’s Springfield Branch Office prosecuted the case.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.