Springfield man sentenced to life in prison for 2019 murder

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield man has been sentenced to life in prison after having been found guilty of first degree murder by a Hampden County Superior Court Jury on June 16th for the January 2019 murder of Alexis Martinez.

According to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, 35-year-old Karl Exantus of Springfield was sentenced at a hearing before a Hampden County Superior Court judge on Tuesday.

Officials said that Springfield Police officers responded to 380 Cooley Street on January 5, 2019, at 12:07 p.m. for a reported gunshot victim. Officers said that they located a Jeep Compass parked in the parking lot, and that the sole occupant of the vehicle, later identified as Martinez, was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Springfield detectives with the department‘s homicide unit quickly identified Exantus as a suspect. He was then taken into custody two days later when he turned himself after an arrest warrant was issued and officers tried to locate him at his Springfield home.

