Springfield man sentenced to life in prison for 2019 murder

Karl Exantus has been sentenced to life in prison for the January 2019 murder of Alexis...
Karl Exantus has been sentenced to life in prison for the January 2019 murder of Alexis Martinez in Springfield, MA.(Photo courtesy the Hampden County District Attorney's Office)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield man has been sentenced to life in prison after having been found guilty of first degree murder by a Hampden County Superior Court Jury on June 16th for the January 2019 murder of Alexis Martinez.

According to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, 35-year-old Karl Exantus of Springfield was sentenced at a hearing before a Hampden County Superior Court judge on Tuesday.

Officials said that Springfield Police officers responded to 380 Cooley Street on January 5, 2019, at 12:07 p.m. for a reported gunshot victim. Officers said that they located a Jeep Compass parked in the parking lot, and that the sole occupant of the vehicle, later identified as Martinez, was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Springfield detectives with the department‘s homicide unit quickly identified Exantus as a suspect. He was then taken into custody two days later when he turned himself after an arrest warrant was issued and officers tried to locate him at his Springfield home.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body, believed to be a person who was missing since Wednesday was found in the waters of...
Body of missing East Longmeadow canoeist recovered from Pequot Pond
Police in Springfield responded to reports of an armed robbery Sunday morning.
3 detained, 1 flees following armed robbery in Springfield
Police in Newton, Massachusetts, investigate after three people were found dead Sunday.
Suspect arrested in killing of couple celebrating their 50th anniversary
Jayden Jackson, 12, is getting a taste of his first job by mowing lawns in his neighborhood.
12-year-old mowing lawns to help family with extra money, purchase school supplies
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
Applicants sought for open position on Springfield Police Board of Commissioners

Latest News

A near $5 million proposal is on the table in Longmeadow to combat unsafe trees in town.
Proposal made to address unsafe trees in Longmeadow after years of storm damage
Recent deadly shootings in Springfield have many concerned in the city. Now, attention turns to...
U.S. Attorney in Mass. launching Project Safe Neighborhoods to combat gun violence
Heavy rain is expected again Tuesday night and Wednesday across western Massachusetts, and with...
Wet weather brings mosquito concerns to western Mass.
Fireworks Graphic
First responders explain dangers of illegal fireworks ahead of July 4th
The offer to the final candidate for the superintendent of Easthampton Public Schools was...
Easthampton School Committee names interim superintendent for upcoming school year