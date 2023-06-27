Town by Town: MassHire employer appreciation breakfast and Dakin adoption event

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Holyoke and Springfield.

The 1st Annual Employer Appreciation Breakfast to honor Hampden and Franklin County employers was held Tuesday in Holyoke.

The event was put on by MassHire Holyoke’s Pillars of the Community Workforce.

State Senator John Velis and Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia were guest speakers at Tuesday’s breakfast.

The event took place at the Summit View Banquet and Meeting House on Northampton Street.

Over in Springfield, Dakin Humane Society announced Tuesday that they will be holding a drop-in adoption day this Saturday, July 1st.

From 12:30 until 3 p.m., there will be 50% off adoption fees on all animals.

Dakin typically shelters cats, dogs, and a variety of other small animals including birds, guinea pigs, and rabbits.

The organization is anticipating a large turn out, so adopters should plan on spending at least 1 to 2 hours at the event.

