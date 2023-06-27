U.S. Attorney in Mass. launching Project Safe Neighborhoods to combat gun violence

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Recent deadly shootings in Springfield have many concerned in the city. Now, attention turns to a new Department of Justice program that may be able to help develop solutions for keeping the community safe. Western Mass News is getting answers directly from the Massachusetts U.S. Attorney.

The Hampden District Attorney’s Office identified the victims of the School and Spring Street shootings on Tuesday. 34-year-old James Brown was the victim in the School Street shooting, and 39-year-old Felipe Dejesus was the other victim who died in the Spring Street shooting.

Western Mass News spoke with Acting U.S. Attorney Joshua Levy Tuesday about Springfield and how the city fits in his summer violence prevention program called Project Safe Neighborhoods.

Springfield Police are currently investigating four shootings in one neighborhood that have left four people dead and two more injured, with police officers the targets of gunshots that narrowly missed them. All of these incidents have played out in recent weeks.

Western Mass News has learned that an initiative out of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Massachusetts, called Project Safe Neighborhoods, includes Springfield. It aims to lend a helping hand to local law enforcement by getting them the resources they need to investigate crimes. Acting U.S. Attorney Joshua Levy told us that crime data drives their response.

“In what areas are we seeing an increase? Is it in shootings? Is it aggravated assaults? Is it gun recoveries? Depending on what’s happening there or where the violence is happening or what type of violence it is, we’re developing strategies,” he told us.

The Department of Justice can then allocate resources to the communities appropriately to help investigate violent crimes as efficiently as possible.

“We have flock cameras, which are set at two feet off the ground, and they capture license plates through critical intersections,” he said. “So, you can match up ShotSpotter with the info from flock cameras”

Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll is also addressing gun violence in the Bay State, telling Western Mass News that the Healey Administration is actively partnering with law enforcement to find answers to this deadly issue.

“Our legislative partners are working hard to tackle some of the opportunities that might exist to work in concert with local chiefs of police,” she said. “We’re doing everything we can to reduce gun violence in communities.”

Meanwhile, Acting U.S. Attorney Levy said that they have ongoing investigations in Springfield that will hopefully prevent further shootings.

“It’s in a pretty concentrated neighborhood that includes the federal courthouse and the Springfield Police area around High Street, Spring Street, State Street,” he told us. “We are, right as we speak, working on some significant investigations that we hope will alleviate some of those issues.”

