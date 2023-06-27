Victim of Springfield shooting on School St. identified

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The victim of Saturday night’s shooting on School Street in Springfield has been identified.

According to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, the victim has been identified as 34-year-old James Brown of Springfield.

Officials said that Springfield Police officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation on the 30-block of School Street at 9:20 p.m. Saturday.

Officers arriving on scene said that they located Brown and another adult male suffering from a gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to Baystate Medical Center, where Brown succumbed to his injuries.

The incident is under investigation by the Springfield Police Department’s Homicide Unit and the Hampden District Attorney’s Office’s Murder Unit.

If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to call Springfield Police.

