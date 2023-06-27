Wet weather brings mosquito concerns to western Mass.

AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Heavy rain is expected again Tuesday night and Wednesday across western Massachusetts, and with wet weather comes mosquitoes. Western Mass News is getting answers on what to do to avoid mosquitoes from invading your home this summer.

We spoke to an entomologist about mosquitoes and concerns we all may have. She told us that a rainy summer day makes for the perfect environment for mosquitoes to grow, and solutions to avoid that from happening are simple.

Mosquitoes start their lives in the water. Within 14 days, they can transform from eggs to larva, then grow and start flying. However, in the summer, that could happen in as little as 10 days.

Natasha Wright, an entomologist with Braman Termite & Pest Elimination in Agawam, told Western Mass News that cleaning up puddles, emptying buckets, and eliminating any collection of water around the home is a good start, but not all that we can do.

“It is important to empty them out, but some mosquitoes will actually glue their eggs to the side of those pots or buckets,” said Wright. “So, it is also important to scrub those containers or look for those eggs.”

According to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, there are about 3,000 different species of mosquitoes in the world. From that, 150 have been found in North America, and 51 in Massachusetts.

Nighttime is usually when most mosquitoes will fly around. Wright recommends that if you cannot avoid going out at night, you should take precautions to avoid mosquito bites.

“If you are going out during what I call mosquitoes’ peak-time, which is dusk and dawn, wear long sleeves, closed-toed-long shoes, light colors – because they are not as attracted to light colors – and to wear some kind of repellent,” Wright said.

Meanwhile, one Chicopee resident has his own way of dealing with mosquitoes at home.

“I have, I have a birdbath. I have something that’s called a wobbler in the bird bath, and it makes a little wavy pattern in the water, ‘cause they like stagnant water, they don’t like water that moves around,” said Chad Rackwoods.

The state of Massachusetts has a surveillance program in place for the summer, where they trap mosquitoes and test them for different diseases like the Triple E Arbovirus and the West Nile Virus in order to keep the public notified.

