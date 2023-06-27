Working fire reported in Westfield on Phelps Ave.

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Firefighters are at the scene of a structure fire on Phelps Avenue in Westfield, fire officials report.

According to the Westfield Fire Department, emergency crews were called to the scene at 3:22 p.m.

We’re told a Second-Alarm has been struck.

Mutual aid has also been called in including crews from West Springfield and Holyoke.

No immediate word if any injuries have occurred.

