Working fire reported in Westfield on Phelps Ave.

Firefighters are at the scene of a structure fire on Phelps Avenue in Westfield, fire officials report.
By Jessica Michalski, Maria Wilson and Photojournalist: Marcos Figueroa
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Firefighters are at the scene of a structure fire on Phelps Avenue in Westfield, fire officials report.

According to the Westfield Fire Department, emergency crews were called to the scene at 3:22 p.m.

We’re told a Second-Alarm has been struck.

Mutual aid has also been called in including crews from West Springfield and Holyoke.

No immediate word if any injuries have occurred.

No immediate word if any injuries have occurred.

As soon as more information comes into our newsroom, we will provide an update.

As soon as more information comes into our newsroom, we will provide an update.

