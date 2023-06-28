2 suspects arrested, in connection to a stolen Hyundai

A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser(WECT)
By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Springfield have arrested two suspects after stealing a Hyundai.

According to the Springfield Police Department, on June 24 officers received information that a Hyundai was stolen on June 23 with two people inside of the vehicle.

Officers then saw the car driven on Allen Street then stopping the the two occupants running towards the area of Central Street.

Police were then able to find the suspects and were placed under arrest.

Officials confirmed the identity of one of the suspects to be 18-year-old Daniel Walker and a 17-year-old juvenile on Chester Street in connection with the stolen Hyundai.

Walker already has an open firearms charge from an arrest back in August of 2022 and is now facing another charge for receiving a stolen vehicle.

