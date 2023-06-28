6-year-old removed from life support days after water park accident

Omaha police confirmed the boy died Wednesday after the near-drowning at Fun-Plex on Sunday afternoon. (Source: WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) – A 6-year-old boy has been taken off life support after he nearly drowned at a Nebraska water park.

Omaha police confirmed the boy died Wednesday after the near-drowning at Fun-Plex over the weekend.

The 6-year-old was identified by his first name only, Kidus.

Officers were called to the water park last Sunday for a report of a child who was underwater and pulled from the wave pool.

He was taken to a nearby hospital and later transferred to Children’s Hospital, but he was removed from life support and died Wednesday.

Kidus’ mother Makda Gebre set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses and transportation of his body to the family’s hometown of Sioux City, Iowa, which is about 100 miles north of Omaha.

“We are heartbroken as we have to ask for help to bury our son ... We were hoping for a miracle, but sadly we had to make the decision to remove him from life support as his brain was showing no activity,” the GoFundMe page reads.

His mother said Kidus had a twin sister and described him as a “sweet” son who was “everything to our family.”

Fun-Plex has since been closed and will remain closed through Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Karl Exantus has been sentenced to life in prison for the January 2019 murder of Alexis...
Springfield man sentenced to life in prison for 2019 murder
Authorities are at a house on Royal St. in Chicopee conducting an investigation
Investigation underway into marijuana grow house in Chicopee
Several people are without a home after a multi-alarm fire broke out at a multifamily home on...
Westfield residents displaced following fire at multifamily home on Phelps Ave.
The victim of Friday morning’s shooting on Appleton Street in Holyoke has been identified.
Holyoke man identified as victim of Appleton St. homicide
If you are borrowing a friend’s card, be prepared to say goodbye to Costco.
Costco is cracking down on membership sharing

Latest News

A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
2 suspects arrested, in connection to a stolen Hyundai
Air travel misery could last into the July 4 holiday as thousands of U.S. flyers cope with...
Staffing and storms: Air travel misery ahead of July 4
Fraudsters exploit online underground markets to sell illicit items
Fraudsters exploit online underground markets to sell illicit items
Fraudsters exploit online underground markets to sell illicit items
Skylar Jones waters plants while working outside at a nursery Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in...
The heat wave blamed for 13 deaths in Texas so far spreads eastward