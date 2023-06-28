Getting Answers: American Legion seeking donations for new sprinkler system

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The American Legion in Holyoke is raising money for a new sprinkler system.

We’re told $100,000 is needed to make this happen. While they’ve already raised about a quarter of the money—they’re asking for the community’s support, so they don’t have to close their doors.

The American Legion Post 351 in Holyoke has been a hub for veterans, and active members of the military for decades.

“It’s kind of like the cheers in Holyoke, you walk in here everybody knows your name,” said Robert Duval, one of the members of the organization.

Members want to keep it open for years to come but need the community’s help.

“About a year and a half two years ago we ran into a dilemma, we were told we needed a sprinkler system,” said Duval. “Without the sprinkler system, we’re going to be shut down by the end of the year for noncompliance with the city.

We spoke with American Legion member Robert Duval, he told Western Mass News, they need to raise $100,000 to make this happen. They’re asking for the community’s help... So, they can stay open and continue to serve the city.

“We also support stuff out in the community such as youth baseball,” said Duval. “We support Holyoke Soldiers Home we do stuff over there St. Paul’s Episcopal Church veterans’ luncheon that we support.

We’re told about a quarter of the money has been raised through grants, donations, fundraisers and more.”

The efforts have the support of leaders like State Senator John Velis, who explained places like this are like second homes to service members.

“When I got back from my first deployment in 2013, one of the first places I walked into was a first a legion and then a YFW where I was welcomed with open arms by folks asking about my experience,” said Senator Velis. “I think it really matters keeping them open again to have that sacred place for them to gather, talk, share experiences and just welcome each other home.”

Efforts to raise money continue with a fundraiser celebration scheduled for July 22. If you can’t make the event, a GoFundMe has also been set up.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.