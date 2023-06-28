Getting Answers: Holiday travel approaches, causing flight delays at Bradley International Airport

Storms impacting air travel as the 4th of July holiday approaches with thousands of flight delays continuing to be a problem across the country.
By Glenn Kittle, Photojournalist: Andrew Evans and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WGGB/WSHM) - Storms impacting air travel as the 4th of July holiday approaches with thousands of flight delays continuing to be a problem across the country. As we enter the post-pandemic era, Bradley International Airport is giving travelers advice ahead of what is expected to be a busy week and summer ahead.

There have been a number of flight delays and cancellations on Wednesday, and that is expected to continue through the 4th of July holiday. Now airport officials are giving travelers advice as we get into busy summer vacation season.

Millions of travelers are expected to choose to fly to their summer vacation spots in 2023.

Manager of marketing for Bradley International Airport, Alisa Sisic told Western Mass News how they’re gearing up for the busy summer travel.

“Between now and next week, we’re expecting 50,000 individuals to depart here at Bradley International Airport,” noted Sisic. “It’s an exciting time, summer travel is here. We just want to make sure that individuals traveling to the airport are prepared so they can be assured that their journey is smooth and easy.”

TSA New England spokesman Dan Velez told us being ready before you get to the airport is key to avoiding the typically long lines at the security check-in.

“One of the best pieces of advice that we can give travelers so to make sure that when you first start packing, you start with an empty suitcase,” said Velez. “You never know what you have in it from the previous trip.”

Bradley International Airport is also implementing new technology to keep lines as short as possible.

“With our new technology, when folks come up to the travel document checker, all they need is their ID card,” explained Velez. “They don’t need the boarding pass in most cases anymore. It’s the ID card. If you have that out it helps expedite the process as well.”

They’re also asking folks to be aware of what they can’t bring on a flight.

Velez said obviously a knife, nightstick, or even a brick is not allowed in your luggage.

However, he told us one item that seems safe to bring on a flight could hold you up in security.

“Well, believe it or not water is the biggest prohibited item that we see come through,” said Velez. “We do have TSA.gov on our travel section. And of course, on our TSA app. We have a what can I bring? Portion of that app. And it’s pretty cool because you can type anything that you can think of it’ll tell you whether you can check it or if you can bring it in your carry-on bag.”

Airport officials told Western Mass News with the widespread cancellations this weekend, travelers should keep an eye out for the weather conditions at their destinations.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

