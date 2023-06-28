Getting Answers: Westfield residents recall moments during multi-family house fire on Phelps Avenue

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - We’re learning more about the fire that raced through a multi-family home in Westfield, leaving several people without a home.

Luckily none of the people inside the building was injured in Tuesday’s fire but one pet was lost in the blaze. Now we’re hearing from a neighbor who shared with us the tense moments as firefighters battled flamed just feet away from his apartment.

Westfield resident Dwight Peles was on his way home to his apartment on Phelps Avenue when he saw smoke coming from his neighborhood.

“I was jogging home, because I noticed that there was some smoke coming from the vicinity and on my way home the closer, I got the more alerting IT became because it was definitely on my street,” said Peles.

Once he reached his neighborhood, he saw the multi family home engulfed in flames.

“By the time I got into my apartment, we noticed that the smoke was blowing more because it had made its way through the roof,” added Peles.

Peles said he was nervous the fire would reach surrounding homes since the buildings on Phelps Avenue are so close together.

Westfield Deputy Fire Chief Patrick Kane told Western Mass News that it was a concern but thanks to the help of surrounding departments, they were able to quickly knock down the flames.

“They are tough to fight due to the congestion down there they had a line burst due to a fallen air conditioner so that hampered operations a bit,” explained Deputy Chief Kane. “The guys did an excellent job just keeping the origin of the fire to the one building. There were many exposures. It was a very tight street, so they did have some access issues that they were able to overcome.”

Peles said he’s unsure of any fundraising efforts underway for his neighbors at this time, however he’s willing to help anyway he can.

“Our hearts go out to anybody who may have lost their home and I’m hoping that everybody fares well through all of this,” added Peles. “I saw that there was a salvation army truck that pulled up that I think was giving some aid so hopefully they find themselves back on their feet.”

All four families living in the building are being assisted by the Red Cross and State Fire investigators are helping Westfield Police determine the cause and origin of the fire.

