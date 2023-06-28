Holyoke Police search for a missing teenager

Police in Holyoke seek the public’s help in find a missing teenager.
Police in Holyoke seek the public's help in find a missing teenager.
By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Police in Holyoke seek the public’s help in find a missing teenager.

According to the Holyoke Police Department, 13-year-old Jeremiah “Jay” Boyd went missing on June 19.

He was last seen wearing a Nike Tech gray zip sweater along with black basketball shorts and white Nike uptowns sneakers.

Officials confirmed Boyd was last seen in Holyoke on June 23.

If you or anyone has any information on his whereabout call the Holyoke Police Department at 413-322-6900.

