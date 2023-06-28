Intern joins firefighter team who helped deliver him 18 years ago

A Knoxville Fire Department intern is working with the crew that delivered him as a baby. (Source: WVLT)
By WVLT staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - A fire department in Tennessee is welcoming someone very special to the crew this year.

The Knoxville Fire Department announced that OT Harris is joining the crew as a summer intern.

And the crew is no stranger to Harris as they helped deliver him 18 years ago.

“It’s a small world!” the fire crew shared.

Harris will work as part of the Summer in the City Intern Program. It’s an eight-week paid internship for applicants interested in working for departments within the city of Knoxville.

City officials said the interns can work on administrative and support tasks while also developing professionally with city employees.

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Karl Exantus has been sentenced to life in prison for the January 2019 murder of Alexis...
Springfield man sentenced to life in prison for 2019 murder
Authorities are at a house on Royal St. in Chicopee conducting an investigation
Investigation underway into marijuana grow house in Chicopee
Several people are without a home after a multi-alarm fire broke out at a multifamily home on...
Westfield residents displaced following fire at multifamily home on Phelps Ave.
The victim of Friday morning’s shooting on Appleton Street in Holyoke has been identified.
Holyoke man identified as victim of Appleton St. homicide
If you are borrowing a friend’s card, be prepared to say goodbye to Costco.
Costco is cracking down on membership sharing

Latest News

NHL draft prospect Connor Bedard skates across the ice during a youth hockey clinic with other...
Connor Bedard, as expected, taken first in the NHL draft by the Chicago Blackhawks
Police in Holyoke seek the public’s help in find a missing teenager.
Holyoke Police search for a missing teenager
FILE - Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers Sr. (34) stands on the sideline during an...
NFL finalizing discipline for several players linked to gambling violations, AP sources say
Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the...
US Coast Guard says ‘presumed human remains’ found in wreckage of Titan submersible
FILE - New York Attorney General Letitia James speaks during a ceremony on June 6, 2022, in New...
Nursing homes accused of mistreating residents, misusing $83 million in lawsuit from New York AG