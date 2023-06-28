Police: 3 possible armed robbery suspects out of NH arrested in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Three suspects out of New Hampshire have been arrested in Greenfield in connection to an Armed Robbery after police pursued them by vehicle, then on foot.

Greenfield police say the pursuit and arrests happened Wednesday morning, around 10 a.m.

In a post to the Department’s Facebook page, police said in part they, “assisted the Massachusetts State Police in a pursuit of possible armed robbery suspects from New Hampshire of which terminated on Duren Drive (near GCC).”

Police go on to say 3 suspects then “bailed out of the car and ran toward College Drive.”

We’re told schools in the area were put on immediate shelter-in-place as a precaution.

No immediate word if any children were inside the schools or if it was only employees.

“The Massachusetts State Police, Greenfield, Deerfield and Erving Police, and the Franklin County Sheriff’ s Department with assistance of the Greenfield Fire/Emergency Management drone unit were able to quickly contain the area which led to the apprehension of all three suspects,” explained the Greenfield Police Department.

Police have not released any details about who the suspects are or the charges they face.

Western Mass News has reached out to MA State Police for more details. As new information comes into our newsroom, we’ll provide an update.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.