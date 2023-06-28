Police: 3 possible armed robbery suspects out of NH arrested in Greenfield

Generic Police Lights
Generic Police Lights(MGN)
By Jessica Michalski
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Three suspects out of New Hampshire have been arrested in Greenfield in connection to an Armed Robbery after police pursued them by vehicle, then on foot.

Greenfield police say the pursuit and arrests happened Wednesday morning, around 10 a.m.

In a post to the Department’s Facebook page, police said in part they, “assisted the Massachusetts State Police in a pursuit of possible armed robbery suspects from New Hampshire of which terminated on Duren Drive (near GCC).”

Police go on to say 3 suspects then “bailed out of the car and ran toward College Drive.”

We’re told schools in the area were put on immediate shelter-in-place as a precaution.

No immediate word if any children were inside the schools or if it was only employees.

“The Massachusetts State Police, Greenfield, Deerfield and Erving Police, and the Franklin County Sheriff’ s Department with assistance of the Greenfield Fire/Emergency Management drone unit were able to quickly contain the area which led to the apprehension of all three suspects,” explained the Greenfield Police Department.

Police have not released any details about who the suspects are or the charges they face.

Western Mass News has reached out to MA State Police for more details. As new information comes into our newsroom, we’ll provide an update.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Karl Exantus has been sentenced to life in prison for the January 2019 murder of Alexis...
Springfield man sentenced to life in prison for 2019 murder
Several people are without a home after a multi-alarm fire broke out at a multifamily home on...
Westfield residents displaced following fire at multifamily home on Phelps Ave.
The victim of Friday morning’s shooting on Appleton Street in Holyoke has been identified.
Holyoke man identified as victim of Appleton St. homicide
Jimmie Johnson walks down pit road during qualifying for the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at...
NASCAR great Jimmie Johnson’s in-laws found shot to death in Oklahoma
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Ryan Mallett watches from the sideline at an NFL football game on...
Former NFL QB Ryan Mallett dies at age 35, reports say

Latest News

Authorities are at a house on Royal St. in Chicopee conducting an investigation
State Police investigation underway in Chicopee
Several people are without a home after a multi-alarm fire broke out at a multifamily home on...
Westfield residents displaced following fire at multifamily home on Phelps Ave.
The month of June is National Migraine and Headache Awareness Month. Western Mass News spoke...
Health Tips Tuesday: National Migraine and Headache Awareness Month
Pittsfield cash-for-gold scam suspects 062723
Pittsfield Police warning residents of cash-for-gold scam