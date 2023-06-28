Preparations underway for July 4th carnival in East Longmeadow this week

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The annual fourth of July celebration starts early in East Longmeadow. Many in the community and beyond are looking forward to the big carnival in town what starts later this week.

Rides, vendors and tents are getting set up at East Longmeadow’s center field. That can mean only one thing: another year of the East Longmeadow July 4th carnival hosted by the East Longmeadow rotary club; organizer John Sullivan is excited for the event which opens on Friday.

“I’m looking forward to bringing my kids, having fun with the family and just seeing the town excitement with everyone looking forward to coming together and having fun,” said Sullivan.

Sullivan told Western Mass News between 1,000 and 1,500 people are expected to attend each day through the fourth.

Several live bands are performing, and attendees are expected to enjoy some good food, like ice cream, as well as attractions like the Gravitron and the fun slide.

However, Sullivan told us he is extremely excited about the return of key attraction for adults that has not been around in the last few years.

“We’re bringing back the beer tent, which we have live music Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday and then Tuesday,” added Sullivan. “We’re expecting very large crowds, and we’re prepared for it with our staff.”

East Longmeadow resident Moe Akl told us he is ready to have fun with his wife and daughter.

“For me, what makes my family happy makes me happy,” expressed Akl. “I think my daughter will like the rides and like to see people and kids to play with.”

Akl also called the whole holiday weekend a special time.

“It’s not just only fireworks,” said Akl. “It’s the holiday that means we’re independent and we live our dreams.

Although our first alert weather team is forecasting some nice weather over the long holiday weekend, rain and thunderstorms are still a possibility.

Nevertheless, sullivan says he is not worried.

“In the past, we got plenty of tents,” explained Sullivan. “We’re ready to operate in the rain. As long as there is no lightning or thunderstorms, we’ll be open and pouring beer. In the past, they’ve had terrestrial downpours and the town still shows up.”

The carnival kicks off at 5 p.m. on Friday, June 30 and ends at 4 p.m. on the 4th of July.

Here is a timeline of events:

The carnival will run from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday through Monday July 3rd.

Fireworks are scheduled to begin at 9:30 p.m. on July 3rd at East Longmeadow High School following the Trailer Trash concert.

The 4th of July parade will be held on Independence Day starting at 10 a.m. at East Longmeadow High School, followed by the carnival from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. hat same day.

