Storms Exit This Evening; Drier Thursday and Friday

Humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon
By Janna Brown
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms are ongoing through about sunset tonight across western Mass and much of southern New England. While severe thunderstorms are unlikely, a few may become strong with some 30-50mph wind gusts and small hail. All storms and showers will produce heavy rain and may be slow-moving, which could lead to localized flooding or flash flooding. Frequent lightning is also expected in any developing storms.

Showers and storms weaken with sunset and skies remain mostly cloudy with moderate to high humidity early. Some drier air moves in overnight with lows and dew points falling into the lower 60s with some areas of fog possible.

Low pressure will continue moving northeast and out of New England Thursday, but we remain a bit unsettled with a low risk for a few pop up showers or a weak thunderstorm in the afternoon. Otherwise, Thursday is looking decent with a light westerly breeze, warmer temperatures, lower humidity, and some sunshine. There may also be a slight decline in air quality across the valley with some “orange” or “unhealthy for sensitive groups” levels.

Our overall weather pattern won’t be changing much through the July 4th holiday. We will continue seeing humid weather with occasional rounds of showers and storms-with some days wetter than others. We do get a break for Friday though, which is looking partly cloudy and mainly rain-free with lower humidity. Saturday will feature more clouds, but humidity is still decent and chances for rain remain low.

More unsettled weather is likely Sunday and Monday as a surface warm and cold front come through the area. Both days will also be much more humid with dew points nearing 70. Tuesday looks drier for now, with some sunshine, warm temperatures and a lower risk for an afternoon pop-up. The rest of the week likely continues along that trend.

