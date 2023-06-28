State Police investigation underway in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are conducting an investigation at a house on Royal Street in Chicopee this afternoon.

Chicopee Police Officer, Travis Odiorne tells us they are assisting State Police on scene.

Officers have been on Royal Street since at least late Wednesday morning.

Authorities are conducting an investigation at a house on Royal Street in Chicopee this afternoon. (Western Mass News photo)

Western Mass News has a crew there and we can see MA State Police, Chicopee police, the Department of Fire Services and an Easthampton police cruiser.

It appears investigators are in the backyard and we’re noticing hazmat suits are being worn.

Jake Wark, representative with the MA State Fire Marshal’s Office, reports they are supporting both local and state officials at this location.

We have reached out to State Police for more information.

