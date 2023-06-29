Canadian Rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive to perform at The Big E

Canadian rock legend Randy Bachman was in Surrey BC to rock the house and close out the...
Canadian rock legend Randy Bachman was in Surrey BC to rock the house and close out the Vancouver 2010 Olympic games at the Surrey Celebration site. The crowds was treated to all the BTO and Bachman favourites. (The Canadian Press/Sharon Doucette) (Canadian Press via AP Images)(Sharon Doucette | AP)
By Jessica Michalski
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The multi-platinum Canadian band, Bachman-Turner Overdrive will be performing at The Big E this year.

It’s the first time in more than 20 years the legendary band, known for big hits like “You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet,” and “Takin’ Care of Business,”, will be returning to the U.S. for a show at The Big E Arena, fair officials say.

The show will take place on September 22nd.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 30th at 10 a.m. (ET) and they include admission to the Fair --- CLICK HERE for ticket website.

“After many decades, selling tens of millions of records with multi-platinum and no. 1 awards, Bachman-Turner Overdrive is back in gear with all the all the hits,” says Keri Nichols, representative of The Big E.

The Big E in West Springfield is the largest event on the East Coast and overall, one of the largest Fairs in North America.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

