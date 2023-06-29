Canadian Rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive to perform at The Big E

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The multi-platinum Canadian band, Bachman-Turner Overdrive will be performing at The Big E this year.

It’s the first time in more than 20 years the legendary band, known for big hits like “You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet,” and “Takin’ Care of Business,”, will be returning to the U.S. for a show at The Big E Arena, fair officials say.

The show will take place on September 22nd.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 30th at 10 a.m. (ET) and they include admission to the Fair --- CLICK HERE for ticket website.

“After many decades, selling tens of millions of records with multi-platinum and no. 1 awards, Bachman-Turner Overdrive is back in gear with all the all the hits,” says Keri Nichols, representative of The Big E.

The Big E in West Springfield is the largest event on the East Coast and overall, one of the largest Fairs in North America.

