Celebrity bartending event in Chicopee raises funds for local organization

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A celebrity bartending event was held in Chicopee on Wednesday evening.

The fundraiser took place at the Elixir on Grove Street from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Several local celebrities attended the event, all volunteering their time to raise money for the Myriam Miranda Fund.

Lisa Jablonski, one of the event organizers expressed her excitement towards the fundraiser.

“It’s a good turn out, I love that people are still coming out to help especially when it comes to a fundraiser,” said Jablonski.

Wednesday’s list of celebrity guests included local comedian Philip Anthony and radio host Steve Nagle from Rock 102.

