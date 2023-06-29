Celebrity bartending event in Chicopee raises funds for local organization

A celebrity bartending event was held in Chicopee on Wednesday evening.
By Photojournalist: Andrew Wellmann, Addie Patterson and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 1:35 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The fundraiser took place at the Elixir on Grove Street from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The fundraiser took place at the Elixir on Grove Street from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Several local celebrities attended the event, all volunteering their time to raise money for the Myriam Miranda Fund.

Lisa Jablonski, one of the event organizers expressed her excitement towards the fundraiser.

“It’s a good turn out, I love that people are still coming out to help especially when it comes to a fundraiser,” said Jablonski.

Wednesday’s list of celebrity guests included local comedian Philip Anthony and radio host Steve Nagle from Rock 102.

