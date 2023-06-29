Dakin Human Society will hold drop-in adoption day, 50 percent off fees

By Matt Price, Photojournalist: Rich Crane and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Dakin Humane Society in Springfield has seen a recent influx of pets in their shelter. This weekend, the non-profit is looking to make things easier for people to adopt those pets.

Summer is the busiest time of the year for Springfield’s Dakin Humane Society. The non-profit organization normally sees an increase in animals sheltered during this time of year. But currently, they are seeing more compared to around this time last year.

“We saw it being busy all the way through the spring,” said Meg Talbert, the executive director of the organization. “Sometimes, we have a little bit of a break, so July and August are typically very busy months. Here we are at the start of July, and we’re looking to find adopters for the animals we have in-house right now.”

In response, Dakin’s executive director, Meg Talbert, told Western Mass News the shelter is holding a drop-in adoption day on Saturday when all animal adoption fees are 50% off.

“It’s going to be a rainy weekend, so perhaps snuggle with your new kitten and watch some Netflix,” noted Talbert. “But we want to make sure that we find homes for the animals that are currently with us so that we open up those spaces for the animals that we expect will be coming in in the next month or so.”

This goes for all pets across the board, from dogs and cats to birds and even ferrets. Talbert recommends people visit Dakin’s website to choose a few animals they have in mind before walking into the shelter.

Adoption fees include the animals being spayed and neutered, vaccinated and getting microchipped. Talbert told us there is always excitement for a day like this and said everyone benefits.

“Certainly, for the pets, they get a new home,” said Talbert. “For the adopters, they can link up with the type of animal they are looking to bring into their family. And certainly Dakin, we love to bring people and pets together and keep people and pets together. That is the main focus in what we do.”

Talbert explained that an event like this would not be possible without community support.

“You are doing a service for the animals that are with us now and the animals that will need to be with us throughout the summer,” expressed Talbert.

Drop-in adoption day is this Saturday from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

So, if you are an animal lover and want to get a furry friend by your side, this is the purrrrfect time to do so.

