Free Music Friday: Jesus Pagan y Su Orquesta will take the stage at MGM plaza

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A big crowd is expected Friday night on the plaza at MGM Springfield. Jesus Pagan and his band will be taking the stage and we caught up with him to see what fans can expect.

“We’ll be celebrating our 15th anniversary so when the show right here at the plaza we’re going to have the honor to celebrate with the people of Springfield,” expressed Pagan.

Jesus Pagan said they’ve been touring with this show and having a great reaction playing some old favorites. Their first album was released in 2008. On LP vinyl, which is regaining popularity with fans. They re-released it in 2022 on cd to celebrate 15 years of its release.

At Friday’s show, fans can hear originals, as well as new songs.

“We’re doing the final touches to what’s going to be our new production of ‘Jesus Pagan y Su Orquesta,’ said Pagan “We’ll be playing some of that music of the new album also here on the stage. As well as some of the first album we released.”

Many of the band members have been together for 12-15 years creating original music.

Pagan has been living in western Massachusetts for over 25 years. He said it means a lot to him to be performing at MGM in front of home crowds and the local Latino community.

“It’s probably going to be the biggest show that we have done, that we are going to do in western Massachusetts area,” noted Pagan. “It’s going to be like a big concert. We are hoping that everybody comes support and have a good time, because everything we’re going to play is Jesus Pagan y Su Orquesta music.”

He told Western Mass News they are proud to bring their original salsa, Cuban music to the Springfield area and encourage everyone to get involved.

“Like I always like to say it’s not only a concert it’s also a dance concert. So feel free to dance, if you like to dance salsa go ahead and do so because that’s what we want,” added Pagan. “We want people to dance. You gotta dance to our music salsa de la mata is the name of the show celebrating 15 years of Jesus Pagan y Su Orquesta with mucha salsa de la mata.”

You can join in on the fun with Jesus Pagan on Friday at the plaza at MGM, during Free Music Friday from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

