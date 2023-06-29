Free Music Friday: Jesus Pagan y Su Orquesta will take the stage at MGM plaza

A big crowd is expected Friday night on the plaza at MGM Springfield. Jesus Pagan and his band will be taking the stage and we caught up with him to see what fa
By Robin Stockler and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A big crowd is expected Friday night on the plaza at MGM Springfield. Jesus Pagan and his band will be taking the stage and we caught up with him to see what fans can expect.

“We’ll be celebrating our 15th anniversary so when the show right here at the plaza we’re going to have the honor to celebrate with the people of Springfield,” expressed Pagan.

Jesus Pagan said they’ve been touring with this show and having a great reaction playing some old favorites. Their first album was released in 2008. On LP vinyl, which is regaining popularity with fans. They re-released it in 2022 on cd to celebrate 15 years of its release.

At Friday’s show, fans can hear originals, as well as new songs.

“We’re doing the final touches to what’s going to be our new production of ‘Jesus Pagan y Su Orquesta,’ said Pagan “We’ll be playing some of that music of the new album also here on the stage. As well as some of the first album we released.”

Many of the band members have been together for 12-15 years creating original music.

Pagan has been living in western Massachusetts for over 25 years. He said it means a lot to him to be performing at MGM in front of home crowds and the local Latino community.

“It’s probably going to be the biggest show that we have done, that we are going to do in western Massachusetts area,” noted Pagan. “It’s going to be like a big concert. We are hoping that everybody comes support and have a good time, because everything we’re going to play is Jesus Pagan y Su Orquesta music.”

He told Western Mass News they are proud to bring their original salsa, Cuban music to the Springfield area and encourage everyone to get involved.

“Like I always like to say it’s not only a concert it’s also a dance concert. So feel free to dance, if you like to dance salsa go ahead and do so because that’s what we want,” added Pagan. “We want people to dance. You gotta dance to our music salsa de la mata is the name of the show celebrating 15 years of Jesus Pagan y Su Orquesta with mucha salsa de la mata.”

You can join in on the fun with Jesus Pagan on Friday at the plaza at MGM, during Free Music Friday from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Massachusetts State Police searched a Chicopee house in connection to a marijuana grow house.
Investigation underway into marijuana grow house in Chicopee
Generic Police Lights
Police: 3 armed robbery suspects out of NH arrested in Greenfield
Singer Pink responds to a fan throwing what appears to be human ashes onto the stage.
‘This is your mom?’: Pink stunned as fan appears to throw human ashes on stage
The Easthampton School Committee announced Tuesday that they have selected an interim...
Easthampton School Committee names interim superintendent for upcoming school year
Police in Holyoke seek the public’s help in find a missing teenager.
Holyoke Police search for a missing teenager

Latest News

A focused effort to crack down on violence in the city of Springfield following a concerning...
Getting Answers: Springfield leaders work on efforts to crack down on violence
Town by town is taking you to Springfield and Longmeadow.
Town by Town: Art dedication to healthcare workers at Baystate, farmer’s market returns this season
Hundreds of state and college leaders co-signed a statement for the governor’s office on...
Getting Answers: Local colleges react to Supreme Court decision to strike down affirmative action policy
The impacts of the MGM Springfield on the city’s Hispanic community discussed at the...
Getting Answers: MGM Springfield impacting the Hispanic community, report says