Getting Answers: Fundraising efforts continue to restore biggest mural in western Mass.

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - 43 years ago, five female artists painted the biggest mural in western Massachusetts. On Wednesday, fundraising efforts are underway to try and restore that mural back to its former glory.

A mural, 35 feet tall and 100 feet wide lives on the walls of the Verizon building on Masonic Street in Northampton.

The historic landmark is titled “The History of Women in Northampton,” and it depicts the female leaders who have contributed and shaped Northampton through different moments spanning from the 1600s and 1980.

It went up 43 years ago, with restoration work in 2003. But now the mural is in need of some touch-ups.

Western Mass News spoke to Rebeca Muller, one of the founding members of the Hestia Mural Restoration Collective about ongoing fundraising efforts to restore the mural this summer. A process she is excited to get started.

“So, what we’re going to be doing is like a light-touch infield approach where we just, we treat the areas that have been damaged,” said Muller. “It’s not an all over repaint job. And then we’ll re-finish it with the correct layers and protective coverings that go, that help to preserve it.”

Taking a close look at the mural - you can see cracks of the wall and streaks of white on top of the paint, which Muller believes happened when graffiti was removed a few years ago.

The fundraising goal is $28,000 and they’ve collected nearly $17,000 so far.

It’s an effort supported by Northampton mayor Gina-Louise Sciarra who told us in a statement:

“The city is extremely supportive and excited about the anticipated restoration of the Hestia mural and returning it to its original beauty and powerful statement… the Hestia Mural Restoration Collaborative has our utmost backing for its commendable work in revitalizing this historic downtown landmark.”

Muller is hoping more young people become interested in the arts and help preserve not just this mural, but many others across western Massachusetts.

“We want to engage in a community process,” expressed Muller. “To like, you know – those of us who are dying off, who don’t have the memories that I have, what we’d like to do is like find ways in to engage those people to say, yes, this is important. We really want to; we really want to cultivate and tend to and steward this remarkable icon and record of women’s contributions.”

In addition to the fundraising efforts, the Hestia Mural Restoration Collective is also trying to find volunteers. They are hoping they can help with community engagement during that two-week restoration period that’s set to begin July 24.

