Getting Answers: Gateway City Arts owners looking to sell after not receiving ARPA funding

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Creative center Gateway City Arts has served Holyoke for over a decade as a social and creative space. But now, the owners say it’s time to enter a new chapter and are looking to sell.

The owners told Western Mass News that between lower attendance levels after the pandemic, and not being apart of the recent distribution of American Rescue Plan funds, it’s time for them to move on.

For 11 years, Gateway City Arts on Race Street has served the city of Holyoke as place the community can come to inspire and be inspired. It currently features a Czech restaurant, a theater that can hold hundreds, a creative space for artists and more.

“It served many thousands of people from the arts community performers and artists and also public who would come here to enjoy their artistry,” said Vitek Kruta, co-owner of Gateway City Arts.

Now, the owners told Western Mass News it’s time for them to embark on a new path, but they want someone to carry on their legacy.

“We’re looking to sell to a person or a group of people who love what we’re doing, who love community who want to be in Holyoke who will carry this on,” said Lori Divine-Hudson. “We just feel like it’s time, we’re 11 years older than when we started, and we would like to see somebody younger and energetic and visionary come in.”

They said many factors lead to their decision including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

More specifically in 2022, Gateway City Arts requested $25,000 in American Rescue Plan funding from the city and received $15,000, but that didn’t stretch far, they were hoping to be a part of this month’s round of ARPA distributions, but were left disappointed.

“It was hard for us because we felt that we have brought a lot of the city and when we needed help, we didn’t get it,” explained Divine-Hudson.

Western Mass News reached out to the Holyoke mayor’s office and received a statement that reads in part:

“Gateway City Arts was one of several businesses that applied for 2023 American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding; none of the small business applicants received direct allocations in this round...”

It goes on to say...

“An additional $800,000 in 2023 ARPA funds has been allocated for additional small business support. These funds are specifically earmarked for compliance improvements and all small businesses are welcome to apply.”

But co-owner Vitek Kruta said this wouldn’t help them.

“I know that they’re saying now that there’s $800,000 that they are going to put to small businesses, but they earmarked it for code issues,” added Kruta. “We already paid all the money in order to make this completely legal and we’re all updated, so we wouldn’t even be eligible for that.”

All of this also leaves Kruta questioning the future of the arts.

“What are we looking at moving forward as a society? Are we going to create a society that’s dependent on zoon or are we still going to support and create spaces where you can have a hands-on experience? questioned Kruta.

The owners told us they plan to sell the business before the end of the year and will continue to hold their scheduled events until then.

