Getting Answers: Local colleges react to Supreme Court decision to strike down affirmative action policy

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Hundreds of state and college leaders co-signed a statement for the governor’s office on Thursday in opposition to the landmark Supreme Court decision.

That includes several colleges and universities here in western Massachusetts listed here.

All of them stressed the importance of diversity on campus.

On Thursday morning, thousands of students past and present learned that the Supreme Court struck down affirmative action, removing race as a factor in the college admission process, a tool to ensure diversity on campuses.

Western Mas News spoke with one student at American International College who said its important colleges are places that are both welcoming and diverse.

“People really come to like colleges like to find themselves and other peers like themselves and like it will be affecting in a negative way,” said Paola Marrero.

Dean Robinson with the Massachusetts Teachers Association noted his career could have been different without affirmative action.

“Affirmative action aided my admission into Stamford University as an undergraduate and the educational opportunities and networks that I was able to access by virtue of that helped advance and further my career,” explained Robinson.

A statement from the governor’s office, signed by hundreds of state leaders and representatives of colleges and universities across the state Thursday reads in part:

“...Todays supreme court decision overturns decades of settled law. In the commonwealth, our values and our commitment to progress and continued representation in education remain unsinkable.” -Governor Maura Healey, Massachusetts and Lt. Governor Kimberly Driscoll, Massachusetts.

One of those colleges is Bay Path University in Longmeadow which shared a statement that reads in part:

“As a university, we are determined to have a diverse student population because we know--just as in the workplace--that diversity brings a wealth of new perspectives to the classroom...”

Meantime at on the public university level, the chancellor of UMass Amherst sent a letter to the college community that reads in part:

“...The court’s decision dismantling affirmative action in college admissions marks a historic and challenging moment for all of higher education, including institutions such as ours that are deeply invested in inclusive education.”

Western Mass News also sat down with Hubert Benitez, the president of American International College. He told us their diversity commitments will continue.

“Diversity and inclusion are fundamental to the mission of higher education,” said Benitez. “And reaching that diversity and inclusion is critically important not only for higher education institutions but the communities we serve.

So, what could college admissions look like in the future? Dean Robinson said it’s uncertain but knows it will have to get creative.

“In the short term we’re going to have to worry that it’s going to impact the ability for admissions committees to ensure that entering cohorts are diverse in the ways that we have wanted them to be in the past,” added Benitez. “Not just from the standpoint of race and ethnicity and those categories but from the standpoint of social economics as well.

Coming up at 6 p.m., we will hear from local and state leaders and what they are doing to fight for diversity.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.