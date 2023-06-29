Getting Answers: MGM Springfield impacting the Hispanic community, report says

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The impacts of the MGM Springfield on the city’s Hispanic community discussed at the Massachusetts Gaming Commission meeting. A survey was shared based on impressions before and after the casino opened its doors.

A rare look at MGM Springfield’s impact on the city’s Hispanic community in research shared with the Massachusetts Gaming Commission on Thursday.

Zulmalee Rivera, with the non-profit “Neighbor 2 Neighbor,” was the principal investigator of the study. She told Western Mass News this collaboration with the gaming commission is only the first step in bettering the lives of Springfield’s Hispanic and Latinx people.

“There’s very little research nationally,” said Rivera. “You could barely look up information about the impacts of a casino in a particular neighborhood. Especially the Latino and Hispanic community. And so, we wanted to, you know, get that data out there so that it can be used for education and informative purposes.”

Some of the issues in the study focused on housing costs, job opportunities, and crime with perceptions shared during the meeting.

“While some residents feel more secure due to increased foot traffic and police presence, others remain concerned about the potential increase in crime and the influx of outsiders into their neighborhood.”

While the results show some people believe things have improved since the casino first opened, Rivera told us housing issues impacting this community have only gotten worse.

“When the casino came down, there was a huge increase in people’s taxes,” explained Rivera. “And it continues to go up every year. And, you know, that was – that’s the biggest concern because as you have a lot of homeowners who are in their 40′s and up, you know, and younger ones, who don’t understand why their taxes went up.”

Western Mass News reached out to the Puerto Rican Cultural Center, an organization that works with MGM Springfield to serve the Hispanic population in Springfield, told us in a statement in part:

“MGM is a valued partner, and we are working in collaboration to better serve our community and ensure that progress and safety is a priority.”

We also reached out to MGM Springfield to learn their perspective on this study but have yet to hear back.

Rivera is hoping that as a result from this study, the MGM casino and the city of Springfield can partner up with local non-profits to work on solutions like creating plans that tackle affordable housing issues and providing more resources to the communities.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.