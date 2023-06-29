Getting Answers: Springfield leaders work on efforts to crack down on violence

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A focused effort to crack down on violence in the city of Springfield following a concerning uptick in shootings. This as police make an arrest in one of the most recent murders and we learn the suspect was out on bail on previous charges.

Springfield Police told us the biggest challenge they face with these crimes is repeat offenders being let out on the streets.

“We’re finding a small percentage of real bad actors are doing a large percentage of the violent crime out there,” said Springfield Polcie Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood.

Springfield Police are calling on the court system once again following the arrest of 38-year-old Hiram Martinez.

“At the time of his arrest Martinez was put on bail on firearms and aggravated rape charges from Chicopee,” explained Clapprood. “While out on bail, Springfield Police officers arrested Mr. Martinez twice and was subsequently released.”

Matinez was arrested in connection with Saturday’s double shooting and murder of 34-year-old James Brown on School Street.

Mayor Domenic Sarno told Western Mass News he is continuing his push for bail reform legislation in hopes to address the issue.

“This individual is a poster child for bail reform,” noted Mayor Sarno. “There’s no way that this individual with these serious charges and then being arrested two other times while on bail, should’ve been on the streets. Now someone is dead, and a family is suffering. And then they’ll ask us the questions, why was this person on the street? You need to ask that to some of the judges in our court system.”

“Have you had any conversations with the court system or judges at all?” we asked.

“We’ve met with the clerk magistrates and it’s tough to get a one on one with the judge,” responded Clapprood. “Off the record I’ve seen a couple of judges and they have told me good for you keep up the messaging.”

With a total of four people killed in shootings this month in Springfield. Springfield Police superintendent Cheryl Clapprood added there are other factors leading to the uptick in crime in the city.

“We’re not getting help from the victims, shot multiple times and they want to take care of it themselves which will lead to further gun violence down the road somewhere else,” said Clapprood. “Our presence alone is not a deterrent we are more of an inconvenience we no longer have that oh here are the police fear in suppressing crime.”

Meanwhile, other city leaders are ensuring that safety remains a top priority for the community of Springfield.

“If people don’t feel safe, nothing else really matters,” expressed Springfield City Councilor Lava Click-Bruce.

Springfield Police are also encouraging people to use the text a tip line if they have any information that they would like to share anonymously that number is 274637.

