Police investigating after 2 serious vehicle crashes in Ludlow

LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Tuesday, crews in Ludlow responded to two serious car accidents overnight.

According to the Ludlow Police Department, just before 1130 p.m., police received 911 calls of a single-car crash along Center Street.

When crews arrived, they found a gray Sedan upside-down on its roof.

There were two people inside the car at the time of the crash.

Both people were taken to a local hospital with injuries.

Later, around 4 a.m. on Wednesday morning, crews responded to West Street for a report of a tractor-trailer traveling westbound that drove off the Mass Pike onto West Street in Ludlow.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was taken to the hospital for their injuries.

Officials said, the tractor-trailer leaked an estimated 50 gallons of diesel fuel and eight gallons of engine oil as a result of the crash.

The cause of both crashes remain under investigation.

