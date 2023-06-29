More Sun, Hotter Temps to End the Week and June

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - So far we’ve missed out on a lot of the wildfire smoke today, but it does look like it will start moving in tonight and Friday, so an Air Quality Alert continues through midnight for western Mass and will likely be issued again for tomorrow. An Alert has already been issued for Friday in Connecticut.

A lot of clouds this afternoon across the valley has kept temperatures in the 70s with a slight muggy feel. Looks like we will remain rain-free this evening with gradual clearing.

Another cool night is on the way with mostly clear skies giving way to some valley fog and lows in the middle to upper 50s.

Friday will be a nice summer day with temperatures climbing into the 80s in the afternoon with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Humidity remains a bit more comfortable than today and breezes light out of the South.

The holiday weekend begins with some decent weather, but it won’t end that way. Saturday will feature some sun mixed with more clouds throughout the day. There’s a low risk for a shower, but we should get away with another dry day. Humidity begins to climb by the evening along with clouds.

A trough will be building back across New England for the next several days, giving us a daily threat for showers and thunderstorms. Turning humid for Sunday with occasional rounds of showers and possibly some thunder. A warm front may allow for a decent soaking and will keep clouds around through most of the day. More breaks of sun are on tap Monday and the 4th, so expect some warmer temperatures and dew points possibly getting into the lower 70s! Scattered thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening both days.

Wednesday to Friday are trending hot and humid for now with lower rain chances and more sunshine. A cold front may come through next weekend.

