NY man charged with trafficking fentanyl pleads guilty in federal court in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A man from Bronx, New York has pled guilty in federal court in Springfield to drug trafficking charges involving fentanyl, the U.S. Attorney’s Office reports.

28-year-old, Chanty Reynoso Vasquez was indicted by a grad jury over a year ago, in May of 2022.

On Wednesday, authorities announced he had pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl.

Reynoso Vasquez was found to be in possession of this amount of fentanyl in March of 2022, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Massachusetts reports.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on November 20th.

Springfield Police Superintendent, Cheryl Clapprood, the U.S. Attorney’s Office and Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration in New England, Brian Boyle, made the announcement today.

The charge of possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl provides for a sentence of up to life in prison, up to six years of supervised release and a fine of $5 million.

