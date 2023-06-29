Springfield crews respond to building fire on Sumner Avenue

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield are on scene responding to a building fire on Sumner Avenue on Wednesday night.

Fire officials confirmed the fire has now been extinguished.

No reported injuries.

The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad are investigating the cause of the fire.

Western Mass News will provide more details as soon as they become available.

