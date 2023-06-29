Springfield leaders speak out after a spike in violence has residents concerned

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Following a recent spike in violence here in the city of Springfield, local leaders are meeting to discuss ways they can keep the city’s streets safer.

On Thursday, Mayor Sarno will join the Springfield Police Department and other city leaders to share with the public how they plan to curb violence in the city and ahead of that meeting, we spoke with local lawmakers about the issue.

“This is like a virus that grows and in the end, no one is immune from it,” said City Councilor Zaida Govan.

Local leaders expressed their concerns over a recent uptick of gun violence in Springfield.

Now, local leaders are calling for more to be done to curb violent crimes in Springfield.

“This is very concerning to me. I think that it is something we need to address,” said Govan. “It is something we needed to address a long time ago and I’m glad it’s being addressed now. I just don’t like how we react to things instead of being proactive.”

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno met with city and religious leaders on Wednesday with the goal of brainstorming a proactive approach to quell violence in the city.

Also, at Wednesday’s meeting State Representative Carlos Gonzalez, who sat down with Western Mass News following that discussion.

“Everybody needs to say, ‘what can we do?’ It’s not what he or she can do. It’s a community situation and problem, it’s a country problem. And an uptick in crime is something we all need to come together to work.”

We asked State Representative Gonzalez what the public can expect from Thursday’s meeting.

“I am confident that we will continue to work with the city, the state, our federal leaders, our sheriff’s department, the DA, police department, and our community, including our spiritual leaders to make sure Springfield can address this issue and make the changes necessary to avoid some of this senseless crime,” added Gonzalez.

All of this, following a double homicide and gunshots barely missing officers on June 7, and two double shootings this past Sunday that left two people dead and two others injured.

According to Springfield City Councilor Zaida Govan, there is no simple solution to create a safer city – instead she says it’s a collaborative effort.

“A comprehensive address to the situation,” said Govan. “Not just police presence. Let’s talk to the community. The community has the answers. The community knows exactly what they need.”

Both local leaders said the public is equally concerned about the issue.

“People are scared,” said Gonzalez. “Businesses are scared. And that can hurt us economically. The more people that are scared the fewer are going to invest in us economically.”

“They want to be safe,” expressed Gozan. “They want to feel safe in their city. Most of us love the city of Springfield, I love the city of Springfield. And I know that if we don’t look at the issues and address them, we don’t really love the city.”

Both State Representative Gonzalez and City Councilor Govan told us the community must come together and fight this issue from a number of different angles.

On Thursday, the public will hear more on this issue from the mayor, the Springfield Police Superintendent and other city leaders at the public safety briefing and news conference.

