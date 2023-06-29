Springfield Police make arrest in June homicide case

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police have made an arrest in a weekend homicide in June.

According to department spokesman Ryan Walsh, 38-year-old Hiram Martinez was arrested on murder charges in connection to the homicide on School and Temple Streets June 24.

More information is expected to be released and a public safety briefing later today.

