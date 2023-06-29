Springfield police see increase in checks being stolen from USPS mailboxes

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Springfield are urging residents to go to the Post Office instead of putting checks in blue USPS collection boxes after seeing an increase in thefts.

These are the stand-alone USPS mailboxes that can be found at various locations.

“There has been an increase in thefts involving these types of mailboxes where checks are being stolen and then cashed potentially wiping out your bank account,” explained Ryan Walsh, representative of the Springfield Police Department.

There are several key pieces of personal information on a check that could put you at risk for identity fraud including your name, address, routing and bank account numbers.

Western Mass News spoke with a Springfield resident who experienced what it was like to have a check stolen.

And it’s not just Springfield police who have seen this type of theft in their community. In Agawam last August police warned of “numerous” reports of checks being stolen in their town.

“Thieves often use makeshift devices to “fish” out letters and find the ones that contain checks. After intercepting the checks, the suspects will alter them and they will then be deposited in various locations around the country,” Agawam police explained.

So, what should you do if you have a check to mail out?

“If you do need to use checks it is recommended to go directly to the business you are paying, hand deliver it to family members or if you have to mail it, then go directly to the post office,” Walsh noted.

