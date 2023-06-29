Town by Town: Art dedication to healthcare workers at Baystate, farmer’s market returns this season

Town by town is taking you to Springfield and Longmeadow.
By Raegan Loughrey, Abigail Murillo Villacorta, Photojournalist: Kevin Culverhouse and Photojournalist: John O'Donoghue
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by town is taking you to Springfield and Longmeadow.

An art dedication for healthcare workers was held in Springfield on Thursday.

At the event, Baystate Health dedicated an original mosaic of hand-carved sculptural tiles, by New England artist Natalie Blake, to Baystate Health employees across the region in recognition of their courage during the pandemic.

Lastly, the farmers market at the Longmeadow Shops is returning for another season!

The market will be open every Thursday, through October 26.

Every week customers can find an assortment of locally grown fruits and veggies, baked goods and more.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

