‘We learn a lot of what police go through’: Youth Police Academy breaks down barriers in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Chicopee Police Department and the Boys and Girls Club of Chicopee bring back their 5th annual youth police academy this week.

The Chicopee youth police academy returned to Chicopee Comprehensive High School on Thursday. The week-long event is aimed at helping to break down some of the barriers that exist between police and the community.

“We learn a lot of what the police go through,” said freshman Alina Ortiz Roman.

“We also like to teach them is the fact outside of the badge we’re human too,” expressed Mark Hammon, a Chicopee Police officer.

The cadets do a series of activities including milo training which teaches them how to make split decisions

“It’s a training system for us officers as we do every year with arms training, they put us in a shoot or don’t shoot situation the games that they’re playing right now is something different than what we are trained with they give us live scenarios,” added Hammon.

They also participate in CPR training and defensive tactic training. The cadets even got to meet the Chicopee Police Horse unit and they worked with the k-9 unit.

In addition, they learned about distracted driving and field sobriety tests along with rope course training

Western Mass News sat down with Cadet Alina Ortiz Roman. She began the program three years ago as a sixth grader and now as a freshman at the Chicopee high school, she told us she has gained more confidence along with learning to follow the right path.

“I followed a lot of the groups,” said Ortiz Roman. “A lot of people who got into bad stuff in this program told me that that’s not okay. You should go towards the good things and stay away from the people who are going to take you down and follow people who really want the best for you.”

In addition to being an instructor for the academy and a member of the force, Mark Hammon is also a school resource officer for Chicopee Public Schools. He said as soon as the students enter the building, they become like family.

“As much as they learn from us, we learn from them they all have different personalities of different traits different genres here of our cadets, and we just continue to learn from them and see what they are coming from,” expressed Hammon.

If you’d like to sign up your aspiring cadet for next year’s youth academy officer Hammon said to keep an eye out on the Chicopee Police Department’s Facebook page for a link to register!

