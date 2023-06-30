Amber Alert canceled for 2 missing girls in Texas

FILE - The Amber Alert initially listed both girls as an “abducted child.”
FILE - The Amber Alert initially listed both girls as an “abducted child.”(NCMEC)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office in Texas said two girls who were subjects of an earlier Amber Alert on Thursday have been located.

Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse says the girls, ages 14 and 11 years old, were found safe in Smith County, Texas.

The Amber Alert initially listed both girls as an “abducted child.”

The incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KLTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Tuesday, crews in Ludlow responded to two serious car accidents overnight.
Police investigating after 2 serious vehicle crashes in Ludlow
The annual fourth of July celebration starts early in East Longmeadow. Many in the community...
Preparations underway for July 4th carnival in East Longmeadow this week
Police in Springfield arrest 1 on murder charges.
Springfield Police make arrest in June homicide case
Following a recent spike in violence here in the city of Springfield, local leaders are meeting...
Springfield leaders speak out after a spike in violence has residents concerned
Crews in Springfield are on scene responding to a building fire on Sumner Avenue on Wednesday...
Springfield crews respond to building fire on Sumner Avenue

Latest News

Cars were lit on fire amid violent clashes in the city of Nanterre, France, over the shooting...
France mobilizes tens of thousands of police to head off unrest after police fatally shot a teenager
Turning to local reaction to the U.S Supreme Court striking down affirmative action in the...
Getting Answers: State lawmakers discuss Supreme Court’s decision on affirmation action in college admissions
The highly anticipated 2023 Springfield Puerto Rican parade kickoff celebration was held on...
‘Never Forget Your Roots’: 2023 Puerto Rican Parade celebration kicks off in Springfield
City and community leaders in Springfield are responding to a recent spike in violence with an...
Local expert weighs in on recent uptick in Springfield violence, action plan in place