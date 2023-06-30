Amtrak denying access to Riverfront Park for Star Spangled Springfield event

By Jessica Michalski
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - City officials announced Friday that Amtrak is refusing to allow pedestrian access to Riverfront Park for the Star Spangled Springfield event on July 4th.

This comes just days before the annual celebration and fireworks show which has been held in the city for the past 38 years.

City officials who made the announcement today included Mayor Domenic Sarno, Judy Matt with the Spirit of Springfield, the Springfield Fire Commissioner, BJ Calvi, the Springfield Police Department, Springfield DPW Director, Chris Cignoli, and the Springfield Parks Director, Patrick Sullivan.

“For nearly a month, the city team, as well as Judy Matt has been conversing with Amtrak ..Amtrak is a heavily federally subsidized entity by the taxpayers .. and to no avail Amtrak has indicated they are not going to allow us State Street access to our land for the Star Spangled Springfield Celebration ..,an event that brings tens of thousand of people to the city,” noted Sarno.

He says the event will still go on.

The Springfield Fire Department reports they will have extra personnel on for this event and the Springfield Police Department will be staffed as well to keep everyone safe.

City officials are advising people arrive early.

Springfield will celebrate Independence Day on July 4th at Riverfront Park. There will be activities, entertainment, food vendors and music.

The fireworks show by Grucci starts at 9:30 p.m.

Western Mass News has reached out to Amtrak and we will continue to gather more information.

