Chicopee Country Club set to host annual junior golf tournament

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - For the 5th straight year, more than 160 kids in the American Junior Golf Association will be competing right here in the region.

Annie Dai, a 17-year-old from Longmeadow, has been playing golf since she was seven.

She has also been a part of the American Junior Golf Association for three years now.

On Friday, she was in Chicopee getting some practice swings in before she hits the course for real next week.

“I’m a little nervous, but I’m also prepared and excited because I’ve played this course a bunch of times already,” said Dai. “And I know that this year, I’ve gotten a lot stronger, so I’m excited to hopefully improve my scores.”

Dai and more than 160 others between the ages of 12 and 19 are taking part in the 5th annual Ajga Junior Golf Tournament at Chicopee Country Club presented by John D. Mineck Foundation.

The association, which has been around since 1978, has been dedicated to helping young golfers who look to earn college golf scholarships through competitive junior golf.

Western Mass News caught up with tournament director Andrew Wagner, who said having this event in Chicopee is an awesome feeling.

“It almost feels like you’re coming home,” expressed Wagner. “It’s always a warm welcome when we show up here. The volunteers are great. We’ll have over 100 volunteers this week out on the golf course and here in the clubhouse just assisting to make sure this tournament is as smooth as it can be.”

The club’s director of golf, Mike O’Neill, said it is always special seeing young golfers improve their game and reach those collegiate and professional levels.

“Obviously, having the ivy league schools around here and some of the coaches come and scout the players out, it’s pretty neat,” noted O’Neill. “It’s something that we have once a year. They are here for a week. It’s great for the city.”

Here is how the tournament will work. There are 78 total players who will participate in a one-day qualifier. The top six boys and top three girls will then take part in the actual tournament, where they will join 87 other competitors who already clinched a spot based on the Ajga’s point system.

After two days of tournament competition, the top 60% move on to a final round, where the top five boys and top three girls will finish.

“It’s just a very, very satisfying feeling for me, because knowing I’m being part of that step to fulfill those players dreams and really make sure that that dream comes true,” added Wagner. “And it’s happening here in Chicopee.”

Dai said she is ready to go.

“I know I’ll be playing with a lot of really great girls out there, so I’m excited to learn more things from them,” said Dai. “I hope to play in college, but definitely not professionally. It’s more for fun.”

The 78-player qualifier begins at 7 a.m. on Monday morning. It will then be followed by the actual tournament, which tees off Wednesday morning.

Here is the following schedule:

Qualifier:

7 a.m. to 11:10 a.m., Monday, July 3

Tournament:

7 a.m. to 12:10 p.m., Wednesday July 5 - Thursday July 6

7a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Friday, July 7

