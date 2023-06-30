Getting Answers: Brunelle’s Marina prohibits jet skis ahead of 4th of July weekend

Ahead of fourth of July weekend, one local marina is banning one type of watercraft from their waters.
By Maria Wilson, Photojournalist: Andrew Evans and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 8:46 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Starting on Thursday, jet skis are now prohibited from the ramp area at Brunelle’s Marina.

The marina announced that decision saying it was driven by safety, liability and contractual obligations.

Brunelle’s marina releasing a statement which says in part:

“The decision to restrict the launching of these watercraft is a result of careful consideration and prioritizing the well-being of our customers and the community. Brunelle’s Marina acknowledges the potential risks associated with high-speed recreational watercraft, and our commitment to ensuring a safe and enjoyable environment for all visitors is paramount.”

We spoke with James Brunelle who is the captain of the Lady Bea boat. He said this move will have a significant and positive impact for captains in the marina.

“As captain of the Lady Bea, safety is our priority to keep our passengers and their safety as well,” said Brunelle. “But with jet skiers going back and forth and not knowing the rules of the road and navigation, jumping over our wakes, cutting us close, it becomes an issue.”

Brunelle added it’s difficult for a larger boat, like the Lady Bea, to stop suddenly if a jet skier cuts out in front which can make piloting these vessels stressful.

In general, he encourages jet skiers to know the “rules of the road,” like the speed limit before hitting the water.

