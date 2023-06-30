Getting Answers: Here’s how to take precautions with your pets ahead of 4th of July weekend

By Matt Sottile and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Part of upcoming Independence Day celebrations involve fireworks and while we are drawn to the bright sparks and big booms, it has an opposite effect on our four-legged friends.

Each year, fireworks are used to celebrate the fourth of July and it can have a harsh impact on your dog or cat.

While you want to keep them away from any potential fire hazards, Lee Chambers, with the Dakin Humane Society said there’s something even worse than proximity.

“What’s most irritating is...is that the noise can be really harsh for your pets’ ears,” said Chambers. “Their hearing is way, way more precise than ours and firework noise, or even a firecracker two houses down, is really going to irritate them and set them off.”

Chambers told Western Mass News the simple solution is to keep your pets inside.

“Never ever bring them to a fireworks display, especially dogs,” expressed Chambers. “You wouldn’t want to risk them getting frightened and bolting and having that problem on your hands.”

She said taking precautions now will help in those problematic situations.

“Make sure they’re wearing their ID tags,” added Cambers. “If they’re micro-chipped and you’ve moved in the past year, have you changed your phone number, do you need to update your contact info?”

Chambers said other ways to keep your pet calm during fireworks displays include leaving your blinds down, putting on soft music to drown out the noise, and using other anxiety devices.

Then, when you wake up on July 5, you may want to check out the backyard before letting your dog outside.

“Look and see if there’s any debris from any kind of fireworks or things,” advised Chambers. “You don’t want your dog to get hold of that, because those things are very toxic.”

One other tip, Chambers said if your pet sometimes needs medication to treat their anxiety, make sure you have that on hand before the holiday.

