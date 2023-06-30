Getting Answers: Massachusetts law allows undocumented immigrants to apply for a license

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Under a new law passed last year, Massachusetts residents without legal status will be eligible to apply for a license for the first time on July 1.

A local woman who wishes to remain anonymous shared with Western Mass News about how she immigrated to the United States almost a decade ago. She is just one of thousands of people expected to apply for a license next week for the first time.

“It’s necessary,” said one woman. “Here you have to drive, it’s necessary to drive. And if you get stopped by the police you have identification to ask why you are being stopped.”

Under the “Work and Family Mobility Act” passed last year, undocumented immigrants in Massachusetts can obtain a license starting July 1. Speaking with a translator, the woman told us she is prepared to wait at the registry of motor vehicles to get her license, as the registry predicts an influx of people to apply.

“I think I should wait even if there are a lot of people,” added the woman. “Because I can’t set it aside for another day I’ll have to wait because I need it. In this country a license is very important, not just for me but all Hispanic people.”

Despite pushback from some people in the state on this new legislation, she said it is more about the safety of others on the roads.

“I think they are wrong, because we really need it,” expressed the woman. “I think while we are in this country, I think we should have the opportunity to get the things we need.”

“You heard about this a lot as we were working on passing the legislation but also during the ballot question this was really about making sure our roads were safer, making sure that everyone who resides in Massachusetts and is driving in Massachusetts is a licensed driver,” explained Rep. Lindsay Sabadosa.

State representative Lindsay Sabadosa told Western Mass News the RMV is ready to respond.

“The RMV has been working very hard to try and make sure they’re prepared because July 1 falls on a Saturday July 3 will actually be the first day that people can get appointments,” said Rep. Sabadosa.

“They are also working hard to make sure they have linguistic support available for individuals who need help with either translation or interpretation,” added Rep. Sabadosa.

She encourages people to reach out to the RMV directly to obtain those appointments as you cannot just show up.

“For us in western Massachusetts it’s really important because when we look at our population of undocumented immigrants, we see the jobs that they’re doing,” expressed Rep. Sabadosa. “They are working on our farms; they are working in more rural communities and that ford requires licensing and we want to make sure that we are able to allow those individuals to get to work.”

Representative Sabadosa added that similar laws have been implemented in other states, which has decreased the number of road fatalities.

“We hope that this will of course lead to pathways to citizenship but that’s not something we can do at a state level, that’s a federal issue and this is just something that at the moment Massachusetts is able to push forward to make the lives of those who already live here a little bit easier,” said Rep. Sabadosa.

The RMV has created a webpage to help applicants locate all information related to their road test and what they can expect.

