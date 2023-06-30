Getting Answers: State lawmakers discuss Supreme Court’s decision on affirmation action in college admissions

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Turning to local reaction to the U.S Supreme Court striking down affirmative action in the college admission process on Thursday afternoon. State elected leaders are speaking out said this decision turns back years of progress.

The U.S. Supreme Court sending shockwaves across the nation Thursday.

As affirmation action in college admissions was gutted.

“This extremists court has made the United States more unequal place than it was and betrayed their responsibility to protect the rights of every American and their dreams for their future,” said Senator Ed Markey.

Lawmakers like senator Ed Markey spoke out against the decision.

Senator Elizabeth Warren took to Twitter with a statement that reads:

“...I won’t stop fighting for young people with big dreams who deserve an equal chance to pursue their future.”

Western Mass News sat down with State Representative Bud Williams, who noted this decision reverses years of progress made by the nation.

“Not surprised and not prepared it’s a shot in the gut to the black community like someone is stabbing you in the back, this will affect black, brown poor white Native Americans and many other classifications of individuals,” expressed Rep. Williams.

He added it’s unknown where this path will lead and worries it will impact on other area where diversity plays a role like the job market. “It could be a domino effect, the military the job market housing what have you what we’ve worked so hard on in this country to make it attractive for each and every individual especially those who have been handicapped by a situation,” said Rep. Williams

Rep. Williams along with hundreds of other state leaders, colleges and universities signed onto a statement with the Healey administration shared their continued work towards inclusivity in education.

He told us he and others will continue to take action.

“We will be meeting with the NAACP, the urban league, Governor Healey, Speaker Mariano, to figure out where do we go from here,” noted Rep. Williams.

Many local colleges and universities we heard from said they will continue to make diversity and inclusion a priority on their campuses.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.