Goodwill employees find grenade in donations

By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
FALMOUTH, Maine (CNN) - A Goodwill store in Maine had to be evacuated after workers found a grenade among recent donations.

The incident happened on Wednesday at a store in Falmouth.

Luckily, police determined the grenade had already been deactivated and considered it not dangerous once locating it at the store.

A Goodwill spokesperson said grenade donations are not that unheard of as people don’t always double-check the antique items they find in their homes before donating them.

That seemed to be the case on Wednesday and the store was reopened after police gave an all-clear.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

