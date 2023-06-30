Heavy police presence near Chicopee Street due to an ongoing investigation

A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser(WECT)
By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - An ongoing investigation is underway on Chicopee Street on Thursday night.

According to the Chicopee Police Department, Chicopee Street is closed from Erline Street North to the Holyoke bridge.

Officials ask the public ask the public to seek alternate routes at this time.

Western Mass News will provide more details as soon as they become available.

