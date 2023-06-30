Local expert weighs in on recent uptick in Springfield violence, action plan in place

City and community leaders in Springfield are responding to a recent spike in violence with an action plan. They met to discuss what those plans entail.
By Maria Wilson
Published: Jun. 29, 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - City and community leaders in Springfield are responding to a recent spike in violence with an action plan. They met on Thursday afternoon to discuss what those plans entail.

We heard from city leaders earlier today about their action plan to keep the city safer moving forward but one local expert we spoke with has some lingering concerns.

“More police, more surveillance may be something that might work in the short term,” said Prof. Creaig Dunton. “But if that not executed properly it can actually just make things worse.”

Local criminal justice professor Creaig Dunton reacted to recent efforts to crack down on violence in Springfield.

A city-wide effort to quell violence is now underway in Springfield. The city’s mayor, police superintendent and other leaders revealed how they’re addressing the issue.

Their efforts following a recent uptick of violence in the city, including a double homicide on June 7 and two double shootings this past Saturday, which claimed the lives of two people and injured two others as well as a shooting on Monday on Ashmont Street.

Now, Springfield leaders said we can expect to see more police on the streets.

“There’s very high visibility patrols of our police department and also undercover activities that are going on,” explained Mayor Domenic Sarno.

But Dunton said this tactic may come at a cost…

“The problem is putting more police officers on the streets has a deterrent effect, because they are more visible, but if officers are too aggressive doing that job, they run the risk of undermining any community building they should be doing,” noted Dunton.

Dunton said a good relationship between the police and the public is a key factor in keeping the streets safe.

“Without that sort of mutual trust and respect, not a lot happens when it comes to stopping and preventing crime,” added Dunton. “If the police and the community are really going to make an effort to build and strengthen their relationships, that could most likely be the most effective.”

Overall, some of the city’s leaders’ efforts include:

  • Increase police patrols
  • Improved and new technology (like cameras and surveillance)
  • Strengthen public’s relationship with faith community
  • Mayor Sarno’s push for bail reform legislation

Springfield Police said repeat offenders, which includes the suspect in Saturday’s double schooling on School Street are one of their biggest challenges they face.

When it comes to repeat offenders, Dunton said one solution could start from behind bars:

“One of the issues with recidivism, or repeat offenders, is giving them the resources once they’ve been released to not go back to where they were,” explained Dunton. “The general public seems to think that money is not well spent, it’s coddling criminals, where it could be better for preventing future crime or further crime from happening.”

Another element of this plan is to include churches and parents as safe zones for the city’s young people.

