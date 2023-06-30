Poor Air Quality this Afternoon & Again Saturday due to Wildfire Smoke

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Air Quality Alerts continue today and Saturday and air quality has lowered across much of western Mass this afternoon. Some unhealthy levels, or code red levels are present in the lower valley and Berkshires, which means the air is poor for everyone and time outdoors should be limited. This should gradually improve later this evening and tonight.

Other than a smoky sky, the weather is nice today with summer temperatures in the 80s and a mix of sun and clouds. Dew points have dropped into the 50s, so it’s feeling less humid, but there isn’t much of a breeze to help keep cool.

Skies stay partly cloudy tonight with lingering haze. Temperatures fall back to around 60 with more mugginess and areas of fog through sunrise.

Saturday will feature sun mixed with more clouds throughout the day along with smoky/hazy skies. We will likely stay dry, but we can’t rule out a stray shower popping up in the afternoon. Humidity begins to climb by the evening along with increasing clouds. Overall tomorrow is looking nice with temperatures reaching into the middle 80′s. Remember, afternoon air quality will likely be the worst of the day.

A trough will be building back across New England on Sunday with lots of clouds and showers with some occasional thunder. A warm front may allow for a decent soaking in the afternoon. It will keep temps mainly in the 70′s with dews points climbing. More sun is likely both Monday and the 4th, so expect some warmer temperatures with highs into the 80′s. It will likely be very humid with dew points into the lower 70s! Scattered thunderstorms are likely Monday afternoon. The 4th of July looks similar with some hazy sunshine. It will be humid with scattered showers and storms.

Wednesday to Friday are looking hot and muggy for now with lower rain chances and more sunshine. It’s possible we could reach into the lower 90′s all 3 days, perhaps our first heat wave of the summer!

