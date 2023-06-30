Shooting in Chicopee under investigation, 2 people injured

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Chicopee police are investigating a shooting early Friday morning that left two people with injuries.

According to the Chicopee Police Department, officers were called to the area of Grattan Street and Meadow Street around 1:30 a.m. Friday for a report of a shooting.

When police arrived on scene they found two individuals who had been injured and began to render aid immediately. They were then transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Police confirm they both sustained non-life threatening injuries.

At this time the incident remains under investigation by the Chicopee Police Department and MA State Police.

Anyone with information or video footage can reach out to the Chicopee Police Department’s Investigation Unit at 413-594-1740.

