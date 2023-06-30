Slainte restaurant looks for new location after 10 years in business

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - With the Eastfield Mall set to close very soon, many businesses are struggling to find a place to relocate. We’ve learned one popular restaurant has finally found a new location. However as one door opens, another one closes.

It’s the end of an era for a popular Holyoke restaurant but the beginning of a new chapter for one western Massachusetts staple.

“I’m really sad but also excited for what’s coming up,” said Jake Prkins, owner of Slainte Restaurant.

“This has been here for 23 years we’ve owned it for nearly 8 years we both came here as customers for many years, and we bought it to continue it as it is,” added Frank Garaughty, co-owner of Donovan’s Irish Pub.

It’s a bittersweet time for two local restaurants, as Slainte in Holyoke is set to close Sunday after nearly 10 years in business.

“Forever grateful to everyone who has come through and made a ton of friends,” expressed Prkins. “We have had great staff over the years. “I’ve just reached the point life where it’s time to slow down a little bit.”

With the Eastfield Mall set to shutdown, Donovan’s Irish Pub in Springfield had no choice but to find a new home.

“Truthfully, we knew pretty early on now we started here late 2015 not long after that we knew that the timeframe was limited were fortunate to have this many years here,” said Garaughty.

Donovan’s co-owners Frank and Justine Garaughty told Western Mass News they’ve been searching for a new location for about 4 or 5 years and now that they’ve found the right spot with the Slainte location, they’re hoping that their current customers will pay them a visit.

“At this point if they don’t follow us, I mean that’s going to be the toughest part for us,” noted Garaughty. “To lose those valued customers.”

They also ask that regulars at Slainte will give them a try…and even though they’re coming from Springfield, they’re bringing a piece of Holyoke history with them.

“We did purchase one of the bars from the Yankee Peddler, and we hope to incorporate that,” said Garaughty.

Slainte owner, Jake Prkins told us doors close this Sunday, he said the kitchen will pack up around 4 p.m. and they’ll send it off with a cocktail hour for friends and staff to reminisce on all the good times over the past 10 years.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.