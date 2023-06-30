Winner of stolen lottery ticket finally gets his jackpot

Massachusetts State Lottery officials presented Paul Little with his $3 million check Friday.
Massachusetts State Lottery officials presented Paul Little with his $3 million check Friday.(WCVB via CNN Newsource)
By WCVB Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (WCVB) - A lottery winner is getting his jackpot after someone else tried to cash in on his luck.

Massachusetts State Lottery officials presented Paul Little with his $3 million check Friday.

Little had bought the ticket from a liquor store in January but accidentally left it behind.

Unable to find the ticket, Little assumed it was lost.

Days later, two clerks who worked at the liquor store tried to cash in the winning ticket, which appeared to be torn and burned.

That led to an investigation, and surveillance video from the store confirmed that the pair had not purchased the winning ticket.

They are now facing charges in connection with the case.

Copyright 2023 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The annual fourth of July celebration starts early in East Longmeadow. Many in the community...
Preparations underway for July 4th carnival in East Longmeadow this week
On Tuesday, crews in Ludlow responded to two serious car accidents overnight.
Police investigating after 2 serious vehicle crashes in Ludlow
Police in Springfield arrest 1 on murder charges.
Springfield Police make arrest in June homicide case
An Iowa couple in the process of having their home built says they hit a $2 million Powerball...
Couple wins $2 million Powerball jackpot after losing home in tornado
Following a recent spike in violence here in the city of Springfield, local leaders are meeting...
Springfield leaders speak out after a spike in violence has residents concerned

Latest News

MyndVR aims to help older adults with their cognitive, visual, emotional, and physical wellbeing.
Senior care facility gives residents VR headsets to do the things they never got to
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro speaks at the Conservative Political Action...
Brazil court bars Bolsonaro from elections until 2030 in ruling that upends his political future
U.S. Rep. George Santos speaks to reporters outside of the federal courthouse in Central Islip,...
Prosecutors in Rep. George Santos’ case say they have given his defense over 80K pages of material
The Supreme Court is seen, Friday, June 30, 2023, as decisions are expected in Washington. (AP...
The Supreme Court rejects Biden’s plan to wipe away $400 billion in student loans
President Joe Biden speaks on the Supreme Court ruling on affirmative action in college...
Biden blames GOP for student loan ruling as 2024 political consequences loom